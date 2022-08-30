Tourist convicted after attacking disabled driver in Thessaloniki

A 26-year-old Spanish tourist was handed a suspended six month prison sentence on Tuesday by a three-member court in Thessaloniki for physically assaulting disabled 59-year-old Yiannis Kastouras when he berated him for parking in a space reserved for the handicapped in the center of the city.

He also attacked a 56-year-old who sought to help Kastouras.

According to state broadcaster ERT, the court threw the book at him for the use of threats, insults and causing bodily harm.

The incident occurred on August 24 when Kastouras wanted to park in a space for disabled people but it was occupied by the culprit’s car.

“I honked my horn and waited for the driver to come out, who turned out to be eating with a friend in a nearby restaurant. When the 26-year-old driver came out he responded to me that he parks wherever he wants and when he realized that I called the police, he and a friend started banging on the hood of my car and they also grabbed my cell phone,” Kastouras told Greek media.