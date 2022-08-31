Personal doctor platform opens Thursday for registration in Attica, South Aegean

Ιnsured individuals from the age of 16 in Attica and the South Aegean will be able to register with their “personal doctor” as of Thursday, September 1, when the platform opens.

The Personal Doctor program entails that a single doctor will constantly monitor a patient, record and update his/her medical history, direct them to other specialists, prescribe medicines and suggest appropriate treatments.

Registration can be done either through the personal doctor registration platform (https://ehealth.gov.gr), using one’s Taxisnet and AMKA codes, in person at a primary healthcare facility, or through a personal doctor. In the latter case, citizens should have their AMKA number and an identification document, or a photocopy of it.

According to the Health Ministry, more than two million Greek citizens have so far registered with a personal doctor since the implementation of the new primary healthcare system began at the beginning of August. Meanwhile, 3,200 general practitioners have signed up for the new system.