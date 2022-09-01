NEWS

Greece, Egypt sign deal on military education

Greek army officers will be able to enrol at the Nasser Military Academy, Egypt’s highest military educational facility, as well as the country’s College of Command and Staff, the two countries have agreed.

A protocol was signed between the head of the Greek Armed Forces, General Konstantinos Floros, and his Egyptian counterpart Lieutenant General Osama Askar in Cairo on Wednesday.

Diplomatic sources said the deal will further deepen bilateral ties between Greece and Egypt.

In 2020, Greece and Egypt signed an agreement designating an exclusive economic zone in the eastern Mediterranean between the two countries, an area containing promising oil and gas reserves.

Security Education

