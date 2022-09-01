Greek passports to be valid for 10 years from now on

The validity of new Greek passports doubled from five to 10 years for all citizens aged 14 and above on Thursday, the Citizens’ Protection Ministry confirmed in an announcement.

Relevant legislation was voted through Parliament in July and went into effect on September 1, the ministry said, clarifying that passport application fees will not change.

The move is expected to save at least 55.5 million euros in state funding and bring the country in line with international practices. It will also reduce bureaucracy and free more police officers for other duties.