NEWS

Greek passports to be valid for 10 years from now on

Greek passports to be valid for 10 years from now on
[AP]

The validity of new Greek passports doubled from five to 10 years for all citizens aged 14 and above on Thursday, the Citizens’ Protection Ministry confirmed in an announcement.

Relevant legislation was voted through Parliament in July and went into effect on September 1, the ministry said, clarifying that passport application fees will not change. 

The move is expected to save at least 55.5 million euros in state funding and bring the country in line with international practices. It will also reduce bureaucracy and free more police officers for other duties. 

Travel

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Palestinians fly to Cyprus in Israeli airport pilot program
NEWS

Palestinians fly to Cyprus in Israeli airport pilot program

Arrests for forged travel documents in Crete
NEWS

Arrests for forged travel documents in Crete

Outbreak of flu cases on Cyclades
NEWS

Outbreak of flu cases on Cyclades

Cretan ferry arrives in Piraeus with 6-hour delay
NEWS

Cretan ferry arrives in Piraeus with 6-hour delay

Validity of Greek passports to be extended to 10 years
NEWS

Validity of Greek passports to be extended to 10 years

Sick air traffic controller draws attention to shortages at smaller airports
NEWS

Sick air traffic controller draws attention to shortages at smaller airports