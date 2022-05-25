NEWS

Athens Municipal Police to be given greater powers

Athens Municipal Police to be given greater powers

The Interior Ministry and the Athens Municipal Authority on Tuesday announced an agreement seeking to elevate the role of the Municipal Police.

The decision comes amid a tiff between the local government and the Citizens’ Protection Ministry regarding street crime in the city center that paints an adverse picture of the Greek capital.

Under the agreement signed by Interior Minister Makis Voridis and Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis, the Municipal Police will be bolstered with more staff and given greater powers.

“Athens needs a different policing model, one of independent community policy, where the Municipal Police plays a role that is not just complimentary but decisive,” said Bakoyannis, who has accused the Hellenic Police of failing to maintain a strong presence in the city’s streets and curb crime like pickpocketing, petty theft, drug dealing and use, and other street-level violations.

Police City Life Athens
READ MORE
Sensors installed at street crossings, wheelchair ramps
NEWS

Sensors installed at street crossings, wheelchair ramps

Three ambitious projects being promoted in capital
NEWS

Three ambitious projects being promoted in capital

Athens traffic increases with return of restrictions
NEWS

Athens traffic increases with return of restrictions

Mayor defends Grand Walk
NEWS

Mayor defends Grand Walk

Syntagma works get under way
NEWS

Syntagma works get under way

Athens mayor calls for more policing
SECURITY

Athens mayor calls for more policing