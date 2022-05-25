Athens Municipal Police to be given greater powers

The Interior Ministry and the Athens Municipal Authority on Tuesday announced an agreement seeking to elevate the role of the Municipal Police.

The decision comes amid a tiff between the local government and the Citizens’ Protection Ministry regarding street crime in the city center that paints an adverse picture of the Greek capital.

Under the agreement signed by Interior Minister Makis Voridis and Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis, the Municipal Police will be bolstered with more staff and given greater powers.

“Athens needs a different policing model, one of independent community policy, where the Municipal Police plays a role that is not just complimentary but decisive,” said Bakoyannis, who has accused the Hellenic Police of failing to maintain a strong presence in the city’s streets and curb crime like pickpocketing, petty theft, drug dealing and use, and other street-level violations.