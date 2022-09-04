NEWS

Entry requirements for military academies lowered

Entry requirements for military academies lowered
[InTime News]

The Ministry of Education has decided to lower the minimum scores required for entry into Greece’s military academies in 2023, after many of the positions reserved for new students remained unfilled because not enough candidates had the required grades.

In the Army Academy, the problem has occurred for the second year in a row: In 2021, 103 of 155 places were unfilled, as were 139 of the 226 designated places in 2022; in the Naval Academy, 16 of the 41 places were unfilled in 2022.

Security Education

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece, Egypt sign deal on military education
NEWS

Greece, Egypt sign deal on military education

Dawdling over campus police
NEWS

Dawdling over campus police

University guard training to be completed next week
NEWS

University guard training to be completed next week

Campus police force to go on patrol at big universities
NEWS

Campus police force to go on patrol at big universities

Experts recommend against mandatory mask wearing, rapid testing
COVID PANDEMIC

Experts recommend against mandatory mask wearing, rapid testing

Authorities divided over mandatory religion class exemption
NEWS

Authorities divided over mandatory religion class exemption