Entry requirements for military academies lowered

The Ministry of Education has decided to lower the minimum scores required for entry into Greece’s military academies in 2023, after many of the positions reserved for new students remained unfilled because not enough candidates had the required grades.

In the Army Academy, the problem has occurred for the second year in a row: In 2021, 103 of 155 places were unfilled, as were 139 of the 226 designated places in 2022; in the Naval Academy, 16 of the 41 places were unfilled in 2022.