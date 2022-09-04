Operation to locate missing tourist on Crete underway

A search and rescue operation has been launched on Sunday on the island of Crete to locate a missing 53-year-old German tourist. The missing person had set out on Friday morning on a hike.

The 53-year-old man communicated with family members in German to let them know that he was lost and would attempt to find a way back. This is reportedly the last communication he had with them and has been missing since.

The relatives in Germany informed an Italian family friend who was also holidaying on Crete who filed a missing persons report with the police on Saturday afternoon.