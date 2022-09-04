NEWS

Explosion at fish cannery kills 2, injures 1

Two men were killed and another slightly injured early Sunday afternoon after an explosion at a combined fish farm/cannery business in the northwestern city of Preveza.

Police told kathimerini.gr that one of the victims was a foreign national. A third person was hospitalized but does not appear to be seriously injured.

Police is investigating about the cause of the explosion. Local media have provided different explanations about it.

Police and firefighters remain on site, which has been cordoned off.

Accident

