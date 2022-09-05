Protests as new university police show up on campus

The newly created university police were deployed for the first time on Monday to the Zografou campus of Athens University, sparking a protest rally by some students.

Students lined up in front of the main entrance to the campus, blocking it while the police stood outside.

Student organizations have called a protest rally for tomorrow evening at the same location.

The police officers, who have green and blue uniforms and green caps, carry handcuffs and truncheons.

It is understood that the new force plans to begin patrols at Athens University this evening. In the coming period, units will also be deployed to other universities.

The government deems the university police necessary due to what it is says is the lawlessness at universities. However, opponents of the force, mainly from left-wing parties, argue it threatens academic freedom established after the end of military rule in the 1970s.