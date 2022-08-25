Lightning ignites four fires on Rhodes

Four fires, which however did not reach alarming dimensions, were caused by a series of lightning strikes in a mountainous area of the southeastern Aegean island of Rhodes on Wednesday at noon.

According to state broadcaster ERT, the fires broke out in the wider area of the Thari Monastery near the village of Laerma near the center of the island.

This particular area had suffered serious damage in a huge wildfire in 2008.

The blazes were contained by the fire service, which was mobilized immediately, while a helicopter and aircraft based on Rhodes were also deployed.

As powerful storms battered large parts of Greece on Wednesday, the lightning tracking system Zeus had identified 48,845 lightning strikes by 5 p.m.

According to data from the National Observatory of Athens and Meteo.gr, the weather station at Cavo d’Oro on Evia recorded the most rain at 102 millimeters, with Agios Stefanos recording the most in Attica with 63 mm.