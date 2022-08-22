NEWS

42 forest fires in 24 hours

Firefighters dealt with 42 new forest fires in the 24 hours up to 6 p.m. on Monday, the Fire Service said on Monday.

Forty firefighters, a ground unit, 14 tenders, 2 helicopters and 2 aircraft are continuing to battle a blaze that broke out today in a forested area in Distomo in Viotia, it said.

A fire in a managed forest in the Kouramaditika area of Corfu has been brought under partial control, as have fires in Kalligoni on Lefkada, Kritinia on Rhodes, Katakali in Corinthia and Metamorfosi in Kozani.

Fire

