A fire broke out at a recycling center near Mandra in Attica, near Athens, on Tuesday. According to a statement released by the Hellenic Fire Service, there are currently 33 firefighters and 12 vehicles on scene. They are being assisted by water carriers from the local authorities.

Due to the dense smoke coming from the site of the fire, a message was sent by emergency number 112 to residents of the area to stay indoors with closed windows.