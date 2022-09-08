Androulakis asks ADAE for his wiretapping file

Nikos Androulakis, seen here addressing the parliamentary group of Movement for Change (KINAL), says Greece is the only European Union member-state to have increased its dependence on gas during the energy crisis. [Intime News]

The president of socialist PASOK/KINAL, Nikos Androulakis, asked the independent watchdog on communication privacy which is investigating his wiretapping to hand over a copy of his file and any available material the body will collect from Greece’s intelligence service during its inquiry, the party announced Thursday.

In his request, submitted on Wednesday, Androulakis also asks the Hellenic Authority for Communications Security and Privacy (ADAE)

for a copy of the message received by the authority which contains the order to lift the privacy of his communications, as well as the relevant correspondence.

It said the refusal of the former secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office, Grigoris Dimitriadis, the former National Intelligence Agency (EYP) chief, Panagiotis Kontoleon, and the new EYP head Themistoklis Demiris, to respond to any questions about his case during a parliamentary hearing “creates an unprecedented situation at the expense of his rights” in which “he is not informed why he was spied on in order to fully exercise his rights against all those responsible.”

“In addition, he cannot defend himself in the face of government or other leaks of unsubstantiated rumors,” PASOK added.