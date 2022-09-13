NEWS

Child injured at shopping mall play area

Child injured at shopping mall play area

A 7-year-old boy was injured early on Monday evening while playing in a children’s area in a Western Attica shopping mall.

According to national broadcaster ERT, the child, while accompanied by his father, was riding a bumper car when he had an accident. The child reportedly broke his front teeth and injured his mouth.

As set out by the relevant framework, the play area’s supervisor was arrested for negligent bodily harm and the local police department has initiated an investigation into the incident.

Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Two injured in sailboat fire in Alimos marina
NEWS

Two injured in sailboat fire in Alimos marina

WWII artillery shell found in construction site in Athens
NEWS

WWII artillery shell found in construction site in Athens

Fire Service rescue unconscious man from elevator shaft
NEWS

Fire Service rescue unconscious man from elevator shaft

Popular Zakynthos beach closes after landslide
NEWS

Popular Zakynthos beach closes after landslide

Amusement park inspected after injuries
NEWS

Amusement park inspected after injuries

Injured climber rescued on Mt Olympus
NEWS

Injured climber rescued on Mt Olympus