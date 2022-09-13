Child injured at shopping mall play area

A 7-year-old boy was injured early on Monday evening while playing in a children’s area in a Western Attica shopping mall.

According to national broadcaster ERT, the child, while accompanied by his father, was riding a bumper car when he had an accident. The child reportedly broke his front teeth and injured his mouth.

As set out by the relevant framework, the play area’s supervisor was arrested for negligent bodily harm and the local police department has initiated an investigation into the incident.