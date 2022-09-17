NEWS

Three charged over Thessaloniki university clashes

[GrTimes.gr]

Three men were charged on Saturday with disrupting the peace following clashes inside and around the campus of Thessaloniki’s Aristotle University on Friday evening.

One of the suspects, aged 27, was additionally charged with violence against police officers. The other two accused, aged 21 and 24, were university students.

All three were protesting against the introduction of university police on campuses. Police said tensions rose when protesters threw bottles, eggs and other objects. Officers responded with the use of chemicals.

