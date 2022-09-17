Suspect arrested for assault on Korean man

A 19-year-old was arrested on Friday afternoon in connection with an attack on a South Korean national outside Olympiakos soccer club’s Karaiskakis Stadium on Thursday.

The 38-year-old victim was broadcasting live outside the stadium when a group of youths, wearing clothing that suggested they were fans of the club, attacked him. During the incident, the YouTuber’s mobile phone was stolen.

Police said the suspect appeared before a prosecutor in Piraeus while police are looking for the other attackers.