Suspect arrested for assault on Korean man

[Shutterstock]

A 19-year-old was arrested on Friday afternoon in connection with an attack on a South Korean national outside Olympiakos soccer club’s Karaiskakis Stadium on Thursday.

The 38-year-old victim was broadcasting live outside the stadium when a group of youths, wearing clothing that suggested they were fans of the club, attacked him. During the incident, the YouTuber’s mobile phone was stolen.

Police said the suspect appeared before a prosecutor in Piraeus while police are looking for the other attackers.

Crime Soccer

