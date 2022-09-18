Four Greek universities included in QS employability rankings

Degrees from four prominent Greek universities are considered among the strongest in the world labor market, according to the Quacquarelli Symonds’ (QS) Graduate Employability Rankings for 2022.

The National Technical University of Athens occupies positions 201-250, the Athens University of Economics and Business and the University of Athens rank 301-500, and the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki is 501+.

In the report, data was initially collected for 758 universities, from which, after evaluation, a list of 550 emerged. The rating of each university results from five indicators: reputation among employers (weighting 30% of the total score), results from graduates (25%), collaborations with employers by department (25%), ratio of employers to students (10%), and graduate employment rate (10%).