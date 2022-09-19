Man sets fire on brother’s house and store, dies in the blaze

A 71-year-old man on the island of Lesvos who set fire to the house and store of his brother has died in the blaze, police said on Monday.

The man barged into his brother’s house at 4 a.m. on Monday and set fire to his garage, destroying his car. He then drove off to the village of Polychnitos in his pick up truck where his brother owns a clothes store and smashed though the window display. The crash ignited the gas cylinders loaded at the back of his vehicle causing an explosion which killed the 71-year-old and burned down the shop, according to local media.

The 10 firefighters who reached the scene put out the blaze and recovered a charred body believed to belong to the perpetrator.

The attacker’s brother, Angelos Kriklanis, told local news website stones.gr he “couldn’t believe what happened.”

“My brother had a problematic behavior towards me and society in general. He should have been in jail years ago. I supported him our whole life. Lately there have been several serious issues. He set my house and gift shop on fire. Luckily, I got out. It’s all so unbelievable,” he said.