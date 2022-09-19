NEWS

Woman handed suspended sentence for injuring partner with knife

A court in the town of Chania, Crete, convicted on Monday a 53-year-old woman to two years and five months in jail and ordered her to pay 180 euros for injuring her partner with a knife during a fight. The prison sentence was suspended.

In court, the woman claimed that she hurt him accidentally when she turned around to face him after he grabbed her from her hair while she was cleaning vegetables in the kitchen. She was arrested on Saturday after her 51-year-old partner, an Irish national, informed police of the incident. The victim was treated for light injuries at the hospital in Chania.

The woman has appealed the ruling.

