Two workers injured at overpass repair site
Two construction truck operators have been hospitalized after an accident at a highway repair site on Tuesday morning.
According to highway operator Olympia Odos, their injuries are not serious, and the two men are expected to make a speedy recovery.
The men were working on a repair project on the Kardata overpass at the Megara junction on the old Athens-Corinth national highway when a block of cement collapsed, overturning the machine one of them was operating and crushing the other.
The incident is being investigated.