Two workers injured at overpass repair site

A photo from state broadcaster ERT shows the scene of the accident. [ERT]

Two construction truck operators have been hospitalized after an accident at a highway repair site on Tuesday morning.

According to highway operator Olympia Odos, their injuries are not serious, and the two men are expected to make a speedy recovery.

The men were working on a repair project on the Kardata overpass at the Megara junction on the old Athens-Corinth national highway when a block of cement collapsed, overturning the machine one of them was operating and crushing the other.

The incident is being investigated.