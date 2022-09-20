NEWS

Two workers injured at overpass repair site

Two workers injured at overpass repair site
A photo from state broadcaster ERT shows the scene of the accident. [ERT]

Two construction truck operators have been hospitalized after an accident at a highway repair site on Tuesday morning. 

According to highway operator Olympia Odos, their injuries are not serious, and the two men are expected to make a speedy recovery.

The men were working on a repair project on the Kardata overpass at the Megara junction on the old Athens-Corinth national highway when a block of cement collapsed, overturning the machine one of them was operating and crushing the other.

The incident is being investigated.

Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Missing 85-year-old Ioannina man found dead
NEWS

Missing 85-year-old Ioannina man found dead

Child injured at shopping mall play area
NEWS

Child injured at shopping mall play area

Two injured in sailboat fire in Alimos marina
NEWS

Two injured in sailboat fire in Alimos marina

WWII artillery shell found in construction site in Athens
NEWS

WWII artillery shell found in construction site in Athens

Fire Service rescue unconscious man from elevator shaft
NEWS

Fire Service rescue unconscious man from elevator shaft

Popular Zakynthos beach closes after landslide
NEWS

Popular Zakynthos beach closes after landslide