PM visits the 9/11 Memorial

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the site of the World Trade Center on Thursday and paid tribute to the 41 Greeks who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

“The struggle against terrorism is a constant one. It is a struggle that we have an obligation as democracies to pursue in order to protect our way of life and to allow us to continue to operate in the open democratic societies that we established with great effort,” said Mitsotakis.

He was accompanied by relatives of the victims, including Anthoula Katsimatidi who lost her brother in the attacks.

“I want to thank you for being here today and I want you to know that the victims of terrorism, for we have also been wounded by our own domestic terrorism, will continue to be honored and will never be forgotten,” said Mitsotakis to the relatives gathered at the site.

Mitsotakis then visited the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine and met with Archbishop Elpidophoros.