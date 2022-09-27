NEWS

State Department: Greece’s sovereignty over the Aegean islands is not disputed

[Shutterstock]

Greece’s sovereignty over the Aegean islands is not in dispute, the US State Department said regarding the new threats launched by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan against Greece.

In a written statement, a spokesperson for the US State Department noted that at a time when Russia has again invaded a sovereign European state, statements that could increase tensions between NATO Allies are not particularly helpful.

The United States continues to encourage its NATO allies to work together to maintain peace and security in the region and to resolve disputes through diplomacy, it said and added:

The sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected and protected. Greece’s sovereignty over these islands is not disputed. We call on all parties to refrain from rhetoric and actions that could further escalate tensions. [AMNA]

US Diplomacy

