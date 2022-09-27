Inspectors shut gas station over tax discrepancies

The owners of an Athens gas station are facing a bill of 500,000 euros in tax penalties and fines after inspectors found major tax discrepancies in the operating systems of the business.

Inspectors from Independent Public Revenue Authority (AADE) conducted the checks on the gas station, which is located in the Athens suburb of Vyronas.

Cross-checking of data showed that the gas station was issuing receipts for fuel of a different type, quantity and value than that transmitted through the input/output system and electronic tax systems to the AADE’s database.

The inspectors ordered the business to shut pending corrections to the inflow-outflow system.

The business has been issued with a penalty of 15% of the it’s annual turnover, estimated at around 350,000 euros, and a fine of 150,000 euros. [AMNA]