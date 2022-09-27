NEWS

Inspectors shut gas station over tax discrepancies

Inspectors shut gas station over tax discrepancies
[Shutterstock]

The owners of an Athens gas station are facing a bill of 500,000 euros in tax penalties and fines after inspectors found major tax discrepancies in the operating systems of the business.

Inspectors from Independent Public Revenue Authority (AADE) conducted the checks on the gas station, which is located in the Athens suburb of Vyronas.

Cross-checking of data showed that the gas station was issuing receipts for fuel of a different type, quantity and value than that transmitted through the input/output system and electronic tax systems to the AADE’s database.

The inspectors ordered the business to shut pending corrections to the inflow-outflow system.

The business has been issued with a penalty of 15% of the it’s annual turnover, estimated at around 350,000 euros, and a fine of 150,000 euros. [AMNA]

Taxation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Municipal fees to be scrapped
ATHENS MAYOR

Municipal fees to be scrapped

Taxman identifies 14 food businesses that hid €5.15 mln in income
ECONOMY

Taxman identifies 14 food businesses that hid €5.15 mln in income

Tax inspector assaulted on Kefalonia
NEWS

Tax inspector assaulted on Kefalonia

Tsipras: PM’s speech full of ‘so many, many lies’
NEWS

Tsipras: PM’s speech full of ‘so many, many lies’

Motorists now able to pay road tax by the month
NEWS

Motorists now able to pay road tax by the month

Fines arriving for 300,000 unvaccinated
NEWS

Fines arriving for 300,000 unvaccinated