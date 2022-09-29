NEWS

Many patients with heart condition still smoke

One out of every four patients hospitalized in a cardiology clinic in Greece remains an unrepentant smoker.

Despite the fact that smoking is one of the most defining risk factors for heart health and quitting is a key recommendation by doctors, 26% appear to continue to smoke, according to a recent study conducted by the Hellenic Society for Cardiovascular Research (cardioresearch.com), whose preliminary results are being presented by Kathimerini on the occasion of World Heart Day on Thursday.

Among those patients admitted to a cardiology clinic for heart failure, the majority are men with an average age of 70 years. A proportion of up to 60% have hypercholesterolemia.

Although they belong to a high-risk group for severe Covid-19 disease, 11% of them are unvaccinated. The study was conducted last May and included the cardiology clinics of all hospitals in the country.

