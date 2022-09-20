NEWS

Problems with school assessments

[AMNA]

The assessment of Greece’s primary and secondary public schools, being made for the first year, have run into some expected problems.

Before the assessment by outside consultants, the schools themselves had to write detailed self-assessments of their work. Under pressure from hostile teachers’ unions, who claimed that the assessments would be used in a punitive way, many schools sent a cursory report pre-prepared by the unions. Those, unsurprisingly, received very low grades, on a scale from 1 to 10. 

Many of the schools that followed guidelines received glowing assessments, leading some to wonder whether these were politically motivated and too lenient.

