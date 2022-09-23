NEWS

Education Ministry suit against teachers’ union

Education Minister Niki Kerameus filed an urgent lawsuit before the Athens Court of First Instance on Thursday over the non-implementation by the Greek Teachers’ Federation (DOE) of the provisions included in legislation regarding mentors and inter-school coordinators. For its part, DOE said that its right do so was provided for by the 1982 framework law. 

More specifically, DOE has decided to abstain from all duties related to the new institutions of the Intra-school Coordinator and the Pedagogical Adviser-Mentor, established by Law 4823/2021, which are meant to support the work of teachers and the school unit in general, aiming at the qualitative upgrading of teaching and the educational work provided.

This is the fourth time that the educational federations have opposed the Education Ministry’s educational reform. Last year there were abstentions over the entrance examinations for Model Schools, the Greek PISA and the self-evaluation of schools.

