Three more WWII shells found in Thessaloniki construction site

Three more WWII shells were found at a construction site located on Leontos Sofou Street, in the center of Thessaloniki, bringing the total number to six so far.

The three additional oxidized shells were discovered by the operator of the earthmoving machinery carrying out the work at the site. All necessary procedures were initiated for their removal and neutralization.

“There is no end to this,” the operator, Angelos Fratzidis, told state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency. He said the shells were identical to the previous ones found. “They are oxidized shells of 33 cm and 81 mm in diameter, from World War II,” he added.

There was a three-story apartment building on the site that was erected in 1954 and demolished in 2004, according to reports.