Body found on Crete believed to be that of missing German mountain climber

Firefighters and police have been alerted after a body, believed to be that of a 53-year-old German mountain climber, was found in Crete.

The remains were located in an inaccessible part of the Vorizia Gorge, about 50 kilometers southwest of Iraklio.

On September 2, the German man, who had set out to visit Kamaraiko cave, was reported missing.

After a search by local authorities, the man’s family brought in climbers from Germany, who located the body. Personal belongings, including an identity card, were found next to the remains.

It is believed that the man, a doctor by profession, fell from a height into the gorge.

An autopsy is expected to be conducted on the remains. [ERT]

