Man dies climbing Mt Olympus

A 40-year-old Slovak man climbing Mt Olympus, Greece’s highest mountain, has died after falling into a ravine Sunday.

The man was at the “Louki” point of the Mt Olympus trail, about 200 meters below the 2,917-meter summit when he slipped and fell.

Another climber called the emergency 112 number and the Fire Service’s mountaineering team reached the climber, taking him to a nearby refuge, at 2,650 meters. He was taken to an Army base by helicopter and then, by ambulance, to a hospital in the town of Katerini but was already dead, police said.

Another injured climber had to be evacuated from the mountain Sunday.