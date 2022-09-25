NEWS

Man dies climbing Mt Olympus

Man dies climbing Mt Olympus
[Pixabay]

A 40-year-old Slovak man climbing Mt Olympus, Greece’s highest mountain, has died after falling into a ravine Sunday.

The man was at the “Louki” point of the Mt Olympus trail, about 200 meters below the 2,917-meter summit when he slipped and fell.

Another climber called the emergency 112 number and the Fire Service’s mountaineering team reached the climber, taking him to a nearby refuge, at 2,650 meters. He was taken to an Army base by helicopter and then, by ambulance, to a hospital in the town of Katerini but was already dead, police said.

Another injured climber had to be evacuated from the mountain Sunday.

Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Olympus search and rescue operations underway
NEWS

Olympus search and rescue operations underway

Body found on Crete believed to be that of missing German mountain climber
NEWS

Body found on Crete believed to be that of missing German mountain climber

Teen from Arcadia dies in bike ride accident
NEWS

Teen from Arcadia dies in bike ride accident

Nurse electrocuted in Covid ward by naked wires
NEWS

Nurse electrocuted in Covid ward by naked wires

Two workers injured at overpass repair site
NEWS

Two workers injured at overpass repair site

Missing 85-year-old Ioannina man found dead
NEWS

Missing 85-year-old Ioannina man found dead