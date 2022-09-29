NEWS

Eight new confirmed cases of monkeypox in Greece

[Dado Ruvic/Reuters]

The National Organization for Public Health reported eight new cases of monkeypox on Wednesday during their weekly briefing on the course of the outbreak for a total of 80 confirmed cases since tracking began.

All laboratory-confirmed cases are males with an average age of 36, ranging from 19 to 61. A quarter of the cases, 20, reported travelling abroad within the incubation period of the virus.

All recorded laboratory-confirmed cases have already either fully recovered or are in the process of recovering in generally good condition.

Health

