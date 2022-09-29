Eight new confirmed cases of monkeypox in Greece
The National Organization for Public Health reported eight new cases of monkeypox on Wednesday during their weekly briefing on the course of the outbreak for a total of 80 confirmed cases since tracking began.
All laboratory-confirmed cases are males with an average age of 36, ranging from 19 to 61. A quarter of the cases, 20, reported travelling abroad within the incubation period of the virus.
All recorded laboratory-confirmed cases have already either fully recovered or are in the process of recovering in generally good condition.