NEWS

Search under way for missing German tourist in Crete

Search under way for missing German tourist in Crete
[InTime News]

Police and coast guard officers in Crete resumed a search at first light on Tuesday for a 73-year-old German tourist who has been missing since Monday afternoon.

The unnamed man reportedly failed to return from an afternoon swim, prompting his wife to raise the alarm with the management of the hotel where they were staying, in Pachia Ammos, near Ieraptera, on the island’s southeastern coast.

According to state broadcaster ERT, the man’s backpack was found on Monday evening on a nearby beach but there has been no other trace of him since.

A helicopter has joined the search.

Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Thessaloniki cyclist (16) succumbs to injuries after collision with police car
NEWS

Thessaloniki cyclist (16) succumbs to injuries after collision with police car

Three more WWII shells found in Thessaloniki construction site
NEWS

Three more WWII shells found in Thessaloniki construction site

Piraeus dock worker injured in accident
NEWS

Piraeus dock worker injured in accident

Man’s body found in Athens park
NEWS

Man’s body found in Athens park

Car-carrier brings down Lamia telephone lines
NEWS

Car-carrier brings down Lamia telephone lines

Man dies climbing Mt Olympus
NEWS

Man dies climbing Mt Olympus