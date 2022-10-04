Search under way for missing German tourist in Crete

Police and coast guard officers in Crete resumed a search at first light on Tuesday for a 73-year-old German tourist who has been missing since Monday afternoon.

The unnamed man reportedly failed to return from an afternoon swim, prompting his wife to raise the alarm with the management of the hotel where they were staying, in Pachia Ammos, near Ieraptera, on the island’s southeastern coast.

According to state broadcaster ERT, the man’s backpack was found on Monday evening on a nearby beach but there has been no other trace of him since.

A helicopter has joined the search.