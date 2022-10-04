NEWS

Three Turks arrested for allegedly transporting migrants

[Intime News]

Three Turkish nationals were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly transporting irregular migrants trying to reach Italy in a sailboat. 

The sailboat was in distress west of the island of Kefalonia on October 2 when it was located by the Coast Guard. A total of 56 migrants, including six women and six children, were rescued and transferred to the port of Igoumenitsa. 

During the preliminary investigation, authorities determined that three men were responsible for transporting the migrants from the Turkish shores to the shores of Italy.

Migration

