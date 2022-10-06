NEWS

Three new metro stations to be inaugurated Oct 10

Three new metro stations to be inaugurated Oct 10

Three new metro stations in Piraeus will be inaugurated on October 10.

Named Maniatika, Piraeus and Dimotiko Theatro, the stations are expected to increase the total passenger traffic on the metro network to 132,000 citizens daily.

The commissioning of the new stations will mean that Piraeus will have a direct metro link to the airport, which will take about 55 minutes.

The extension of the metro line is expected to take 23,000 vehicles off the road, which translates into a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions by 120 tons per day. [AMNA]

Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Unruly passenger forced landing, had fake ID
NEWS

Unruly passenger forced landing, had fake ID

Torch Relay to close streets in Athens on Sunday
NEWS

Torch Relay to close streets in Athens on Sunday

Line 3 to Piraeus ready in coming days
NEWS

Line 3 to Piraeus ready in coming days

Thessaloniki cyclist (16) succumbs to injuries after collision with police car
NEWS

Thessaloniki cyclist (16) succumbs to injuries after collision with police car

Three metro stations to close on the weekend for test runs
NEWS

Three metro stations to close on the weekend for test runs

Erdogan says discussed with Putin flights to breakaway northern Cyprus
NEWS

Erdogan says discussed with Putin flights to breakaway northern Cyprus