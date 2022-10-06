Three new metro stations to be inaugurated Oct 10

Three new metro stations in Piraeus will be inaugurated on October 10.

Named Maniatika, Piraeus and Dimotiko Theatro, the stations are expected to increase the total passenger traffic on the metro network to 132,000 citizens daily.

The commissioning of the new stations will mean that Piraeus will have a direct metro link to the airport, which will take about 55 minutes.

The extension of the metro line is expected to take 23,000 vehicles off the road, which translates into a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions by 120 tons per day. [AMNA]