NEWS

ICU germs coming under the microscope in new study

ICU germs coming under the microscope in new study
[AP]

The capital’s Evangelismos Hospital is the subject of a new Athens Medical School study aimed at identifying and monitoring germs in intensive care units.

Using technology developed by DNASequence, the team of experts headed by pulmonology professor and Evangelismos critical care chief Anastasia Kotanidou and Athens Medical School Dean Gerasimos Siasos is seeking to ascertain whether these microbes have developed a resistance to customary treatments by conducting a genomic analysis. 

The team is also curious to determine whether germs experts have not accounted for are in circulation in the ICU and, based on its findings, to develop strategies for dealing with them.

According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, Greece ranks first in the bloc in healthcare associated infections, a problem that is believed to have worsened during the pandemic. 

Health

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Pandemic takes toll on teenagers’ mental health
NEWS

Pandemic takes toll on teenagers’ mental health

Unvaccinated healthcare workers to return to posts
NEWS

Unvaccinated healthcare workers to return to posts

Waiting times for surgeries can run well over a year
NEWS

Waiting times for surgeries can run well over a year

Eight new confirmed cases of monkeypox in Greece
NEWS

Eight new confirmed cases of monkeypox in Greece

Many patients with heart condition still smoke
NEWS

Many patients with heart condition still smoke

West Nile cases in Greece this year hit 254
NEWS

West Nile cases in Greece this year hit 254