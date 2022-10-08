NEWS

Cancer hospital leads at-home care program

Cancer hospital leads at-home care program

Athens’ Agios Savvas Hospital is spearheading a Health Ministry initiative to provide at-home care for patients with chronic and serious illnesses that require frequent hospital visits. The program is expected to start within the next two months at the specialized cancer facility, before being expanded to eight more hospitals. Apart from cancer, it will benefit patients with multiple sclerosis and other neurological disorders, as well as pediatric cases.

“We’re trying to build a model whereby patients will be looked after at home by a team of doctors and nurses at less cost, with greater safety and in a better environment,” ministry official Yiannis Kotsiopoulos said on Thursday.

The 14.7-million-euro program also foresees legislative initiatives, including making it easier for doctors to monitor their patients in their homes and have better oversight of the services being delivered to them.

Health

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Covid wave looms in Europe as booster campaign makes slow start
NEWS

Covid wave looms in Europe as booster campaign makes slow start

ICU germs coming under the microscope in new study
NEWS

ICU germs coming under the microscope in new study

Pandemic takes toll on teenagers’ mental health
NEWS

Pandemic takes toll on teenagers’ mental health

Unvaccinated healthcare workers to return to posts
NEWS

Unvaccinated healthcare workers to return to posts

Waiting times for surgeries can run well over a year
NEWS

Waiting times for surgeries can run well over a year

Eight new confirmed cases of monkeypox in Greece
NEWS

Eight new confirmed cases of monkeypox in Greece