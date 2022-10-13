Long delays on metro Line 3 after train breaks down

Passengers on Athens’ metro Line 3 faced major delays in services on Thursday morning after a train broke down at the station Ambelokipi.

The head of the Athens Urban Rail Transport Company (STASY), Haris Damaskos, told state-run broadcaster ERT that the damage was probably caused by a short circuit that caused a spark. The driver stopped the train and alerted STASY technicians who are currently at the scene.

“It has created a huge problem” for services, Damaskos said, adding that he hoped crews will be able to fix the problem on the spot and not have to drag the train carriage out of the tunnel, which would create additional delays.

Trains on the section from Ambelokipi to Panormou temporarily moved on a single track.