NEWS

Long delays on metro Line 3 after train breaks down

Long delays on metro Line 3 after train breaks down
[intime News]

Passengers on Athens’ metro Line 3 faced major delays in services on Thursday morning after a train broke down at the station Ambelokipi.

The head of the Athens Urban Rail Transport Company (STASY), Haris Damaskos, told state-run broadcaster ERT that the damage was probably caused by a short circuit that caused a spark. The driver stopped the train and alerted STASY technicians who are currently at the scene.

“It has created a huge problem” for services, Damaskos said, adding that he hoped crews will be able to fix the problem on the spot and not have to drag the train carriage out of the tunnel, which would create additional delays. 

Trains on the section from Ambelokipi to Panormou temporarily moved on a single track.

Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Trolley bus drivers call off strike
NEWS

Trolley bus drivers call off strike

Mitsotakis: Greece is ‘model’ for building infrastructure in respect for heritage
NEWS

Mitsotakis: Greece is ‘model’ for building infrastructure in respect for heritage

Trolley workers to hold work stoppage on Oct 12
NEWS

Trolley workers to hold work stoppage on Oct 12

Three Piraeus metro stations opening on Monday
NEWS

Three Piraeus metro stations opening on Monday

Central Athens traffic restrictions to return on Oct 10
NEWS

Central Athens traffic restrictions to return on Oct 10

Ferry routes disrupted due to strong winds
NEWS

Ferry routes disrupted due to strong winds