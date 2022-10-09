NEWS

Three Piraeus metro stations opening on Monday

Three Piraeus metro stations opening on Monday

Commuters to and from the capital’s port of Piraeus will, as of Monday afternoon, have the option of using the metro as three new stations are delivered on the extension of Attica’s subway system. 

The most important of these stations is the one serving the port, which will also provide a direct connection to Athens International Airport, a journey that will take 55 minutes. 

Another station will open at the Piraeus Municipal Theater, one of the city’s most central locations, while the third will be at Maniatika in the neighborhood of Agia Sofia. 

The three new stations will serve an estimated 132,000 commuters a day. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will officially inaugurate the extension att 11a.m. Monday, at Piraeus’ Dimotiko Theatro (Municipal Theater) station, the new Line 3 terminus. The extension will open to passengers from 2 p.m.

Each day, the first trains will be departing from Dimotiko Theatro at 5.30 a.m. Last trains will be departing at 11.59 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and at 1.06 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights (that is, early Sat and Sun). 

Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Central Athens traffic restrictions to return on Oct 10
NEWS

Central Athens traffic restrictions to return on Oct 10

Ferry routes disrupted due to strong winds
NEWS

Ferry routes disrupted due to strong winds

Three new metro stations to be inaugurated Oct 10
NEWS

Three new metro stations to be inaugurated Oct 10

Unruly passenger forced landing, had fake ID
NEWS

Unruly passenger forced landing, had fake ID

Torch Relay to close streets in Athens on Sunday
NEWS

Torch Relay to close streets in Athens on Sunday

Line 3 to Piraeus ready in coming days
NEWS

Line 3 to Piraeus ready in coming days