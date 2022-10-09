Three Piraeus metro stations opening on Monday

Commuters to and from the capital’s port of Piraeus will, as of Monday afternoon, have the option of using the metro as three new stations are delivered on the extension of Attica’s subway system.

The most important of these stations is the one serving the port, which will also provide a direct connection to Athens International Airport, a journey that will take 55 minutes.

Another station will open at the Piraeus Municipal Theater, one of the city’s most central locations, while the third will be at Maniatika in the neighborhood of Agia Sofia.

The three new stations will serve an estimated 132,000 commuters a day. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will officially inaugurate the extension att 11a.m. Monday, at Piraeus’ Dimotiko Theatro (Municipal Theater) station, the new Line 3 terminus. The extension will open to passengers from 2 p.m.

Each day, the first trains will be departing from Dimotiko Theatro at 5.30 a.m. Last trains will be departing at 11.59 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and at 1.06 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights (that is, early Sat and Sun).