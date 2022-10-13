Services restored on Athens’ metro line 3

Train services on Athens’ metro Line 3 were restored on Thursday after crews fixed the mechanical problem of a train that broke down at Ambelokipi station earlier in the morning, causing severe delays on the metro network.

Trains are now running on both directions, said Athens Urban Rail Transport Company (STASY), the company who runs the metro. No details were provided as to the nature of the mechanical failure.

The line links the port of Piraeus (the stations opened in October) with Athens’ international airport.