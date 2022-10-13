NEWS

Wife of alleged rapist speaks of ‘disgust’ at his actions

[InTime News]

The wife of Ilias Michos, the man accused of the rape and pimping a 12-year-old girl in Athens, has referred to her “disgust” at his alleged actions.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Elisavet Lekka underlined that she and her have nothing to do with the alleged crimes.

Lekka, an Athens city councillor who was expelled from the municipal faction of Mayor Kostas earlier this week, said that she separated from her husband three years ago but they continued to share the same home.

When she was informed of the allegations by the victim’s mother in early September, she threw her husband out of the home and demanded a divorce.

She said she paid some money to the victim’s mother for the child to attend a doctor but denied she offered the family money to keep quiet about the allegations.

She appealed for the “lies” about her to cease, adding that her son “unjustifiably lost his job.”

Earlier on Facebook, her son said he was fired by To Vima newspaper, where he worked as a journalist, after the allegations about his father became known.

In other developments in the case, the child’s mother has been given until Monday to testify about her alleged involvement in the pimping of the girl.

Crime

