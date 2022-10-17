NEWS

Mother of 12-year-old girl remanded in custody

Mother of 12-year-old girl remanded in custody

The mother of the 12-year-old girl from Kolonos, who faces charges of prostituting her daughter, has been remanded in custody on Monday following a unanimous decision by the case investigator and prosecutor.

The 37-year-old is reported to have stated her innocence, with the family’s eldest daughter and the girl’s daughter both testifying in defense of the mother.

A total of five men have so far been arrested and face charges of repeatedly raping the girl for a fee.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
‘Wild West’ at protected Zakynthos marine park
NEWS

‘Wild West’ at protected Zakynthos marine park

Child rape case highlights shortcomings
NEWS

Child rape case highlights shortcomings

Fifth person arrested in minor’s pimping case
NEWS

Fifth person arrested in minor’s pimping case

Nothing can get through our border with Turkey says Citizen Protection Minister
NEWS

Nothing can get through our border with Turkey says Citizen Protection Minister

Fourth man arrested in connection with child rape
NEWS

Fourth man arrested in connection with child rape

Third man arrested in connection with Kolonos child rape 
NEWS

Third man arrested in connection with Kolonos child rape 