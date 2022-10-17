Mother of 12-year-old girl remanded in custody

The mother of the 12-year-old girl from Kolonos, who faces charges of prostituting her daughter, has been remanded in custody on Monday following a unanimous decision by the case investigator and prosecutor.

The 37-year-old is reported to have stated her innocence, with the family’s eldest daughter and the girl’s daughter both testifying in defense of the mother.

A total of five men have so far been arrested and face charges of repeatedly raping the girl for a fee.