The Hellenic Police ordered the evacuation of the Panormou Metro Station on Monday after it received a bomb threat. Trains continue to pass by the station without stopping.

The police’s emergency telephone line received a call at 4.22 p.m., warning that the bomb would go off in 35 minutes. The police cordoned off the area and evacuated the station.

Members of the explosive ordnance disposal team (TEEM) are on site and sweeping the area.