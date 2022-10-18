NEWS

Officer briefly detained in Peristeri shooting incident 

[InTime News]

An off-duty police officer was briefly detained on Monday night after shooting at a motorcycle whose driver had pointed a gun at him.

The incident happened at the district of Peristeri in western Attica when a DIAS motorcycle squad signalled a motorcycle without a license plate to stop. The driver sped off and the officers followed in pursuit. 

An off-duty police officer who saw the pursuit signalled at the driver to stop but the latter pulled out a gun and the officer fired once in his direction, without injuring the suspect who fled.

The officer was arrested and then released.

Crime

