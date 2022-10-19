NEWS

FM meets with Ukrainian counterpart in Kyiv

[InTime News]

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Wednesday.

Dendias stressed once again Greece’s strong support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, as it does for all countries. The minister also reiterated that Greece will continue to stand by Ukraine as well as the Greek community of the country.

“Greece condemns the attacks on Kyiv, that are in the clearest of fashions, war crimes. Respect for international law, territorial integrity and the sovereignty of all people is the main focus of Greece’s foreign policy,” said Dendias in a statement uploaded to social media.

Earlier, the two ministers and their delegations were forced to take refuge in a bomb shelter as air-raid sirens sounded during their meeting.

