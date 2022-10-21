NEWS

Three people injured by out-of-control pickup truck at farmers market

[tameteora.gr]

Three people were injured at a local farmers market in the Thessalian town of Kalabaka on Friday when they were struck by a pickup truck that was out of control.

The incident occurred at noon when the accelerator pedal on the pickup, which was being driven by a farmer, got stuck.

Local media say an ambulance was called to the scene to treat the injured.

Initially information say a woman suffered serious injuries, while another woman and a man were injured slightly. All three have been hospitalized. 

Accident

