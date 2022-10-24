US university delegation coming on ‘historic’ visit

The largest delegation of American universities is expected to arrive in early November to establish new partnerships with Greek public universities and formalize existing ones.

Described by US Embassy Cultural Attache Shanna Dietz Surendra as “truly historic,” the visit is regarded as a milestone in confirming the cooperation between the two countries, with the deepening of Greek-US relations, this time in the field of education.

More specifically, over 70 rectors, deans and professors are expected to come to Greece, representing 30 US universities.

In practice, these collaborations mean that students, researchers and academics from Greek universities will have the opportunity to work with colleagues from Yale, Columbia, Harvard, Princeton and Johns Hopkins, to name a few, on research, the exchange of know-how and/or on joint or double degrees.