Students at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki have been holding a protest on campus on Monday over high living costs and the lack of affordable student housing near the city’s universities.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy