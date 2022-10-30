NEWS

Municipal fees to be slashed, says Athens mayor



Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis said on Saturday that the municipal authority aims to reduce municipal fees by 5 percent by the end of the year.

“Everything is getting more expensive all the time. The municipality has to offer relief and support to the citizens. It will be a hard winter,” he admitted.

Meanwhile, Bakoyannis added that authorities will continue all the small and large projects under way in the city center and the surrounding neighborhoods.

“The budget will, for the first time, be over 1 billion euros,” he said, adding that the municipality has secured European Union funding for many of the planned projects.

 

Athens

