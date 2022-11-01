NEWS

Municipal charges reduced in Athens, Piraeus

[InTime News]

The Athens and Piraeus municipalities have decided to reduce municipal charges on property owners in Athens by 5% and Piraeus by 2%.

The charges are imposed on electricity bills at rates per square meter of property determined by each municipality and can be used solely to provide lighting and sanitation services.

For an Athens resident, the rate cut would mean paying about 10 euros less, but the hole in Athens’ budget is estimated at 6 million euros.

Many other municipalities in the region have said they will not follow. 

Athens

