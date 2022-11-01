NEWS

Suspected rapist handed over by Albanian authorities

The Albanian authorities have arrested and handed over to their Greek counterparts a 45-year-old man suspected of raping a woman in the early hours of October 23 in southern Athens.

According to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, the 45-year-old Albanian national was delivered into the hands of the Hellenic Police in the early hours of Tuesday and will be arraigned at an Athens court later in the day.

An international warrant for his arrest was issued over the weekend after a 34-year-old woman last week reported being sexually assaulted at a bus stop in the southern Athens suburb of Palaio Faliro. State broadcaster ERT said she gave investigators a detailed description of her assailant and mentioned a distinctive tattoo in particular, which helped police identify the suspect.

Investigators are also examining video footage that may confirm the claims of another woman who reported being assaulted at the same bus stop under similar circumstances. 

