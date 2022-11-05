16 people detained during protests against Exarcheia metro project

Sixteen people were detained after a protest was held on Friday evening against the metro station construction project at Exarcheia Square, the police said in an announcement on Saturday.

Some 400 people gathered at Propilea, in central Athens, at around 7 p.m., and police asked them to restrict their gathering to only one lane of Panepistimiou Avenue.

About an hour later, police and protesters clashed, with the former using flashbang grenades and tear gas, and the latter using paint, stones, bottles and other objects while attempting to spread out into Panepistimiou Avenue.

Protesters dispersed, but reassembled at Exarcheia Square late at night, where more clashes erupted with protesters hurling more than 100petrol bombs against anti-riot police, it was added.

One car was destroyed during the late-night clashes.

[AMNA]